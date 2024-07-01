Telangana student drowns in US; body to arrive on Thursday

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student from Telangana, studying in the United States (US) allegedly lost his life while trying to swim. The Indian Embassy in Chicago confirmed the incident.

According to local reports, the deceased Kiran Kumar Raju Srinadharaju hailing from Chinna Korukondi village in Kallur Manda was pursuing a Masters in Computer Information Systems at Saint Louis University since 2023.

On June 28, he and his friends went to a swimming pool near Sand Hill Town, Missouri. However, Kiran did not know how to swim and drowned. He died even as his friends tried to rescue him.

Kiran’s death has come as a shocker to his village, particularly his family. Kiran is survived by his mother and grandfather. His father is no more.

Kiran’s body is expected to arrive on July 4.

Three days ago, the Telangana student posted on his LinkedIn profile that he had completed a certification in development operations in the US.

Many students, especially from Andhra And Telangana go to the United States for higher studies or a better life. In fact, Telugu is the 11th largest foreign language spoken in the US.