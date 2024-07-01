Four of a family killed as house collapses in Telangana

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were buried alive when their house collapsed at Vanapatla village of Nagarkurnool district.

The family members Guduga Bhaskar, 36, wife Padma, 26, two daughters Tejaswini and Vasantha, 6, and 10-month-old son Rutvik were asleep when the roof collapsed on Sunday night, June 30.

Local officials said the structure had weakened due to rains, resulting in the collapse. Neighbours removed the debris to save the family but four of them had already succumbed.

Bhaskar sustained injuries while the remaining four persons lost their lives. The police on information reached the village and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.