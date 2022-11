Hyderabad: A 17-year-old student at the Telangana State Minority Welfare Residential College in Bhainsa was discovered hanging in his hostel room on Sunday.

According to Bhainsa police, Mohammad Farhan Nawaz, a second-year Intermediate student at the college, was discovered hanging in his room by his classmates, who contacted the college administrators, who then called the police.

The body has been moved to the hospital morgue, while a case has been opened and an investigation is underway.