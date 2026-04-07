Telangana: Students block highway over poor food at tribal school

Students alleged that they were beaten for demanding food as per the menu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th April 2026 3:28 pm IST
Student protest in Medak
Student protest in Medak

Hyderabad: Students of a government school in Telangana’s Medak on Tuesday, April 7, conducted a protest after good quality food was not available for them to eat.

The incident occurred at the Boys’ Tribal Welfare School in the Kowdipalli mandal, where students staged a sit-in protest on the national highway demanding quality food. In a video shared on social media, the students alleged that the principal of the school was misusing the funds meant for the food.

“The principal uses the funds for his personal work and consumes liquor on the premises. We don’t get proper food even during special occasions,” said the students.

Subhan Bakery

They alleged that refreshments meant for special occasions like Republic Day are hoarded by the principal. Some students raised slogans like “principal down down” during the protest. The students said they were beaten for demanding food as per the menu.

They demanded the principal be suspended, adding that they have not had proper food for the last four months.

However, Medak District Education Officer Vijaya downplayed the incident claiming that some teachers from the school were suspended for malpractices and led the students to protest. “I have visited the school in Kowdipally and checked the food quality; it is fine. Some teachers are creating a problem for us,” she told Siasat.com.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th April 2026 3:28 pm IST

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