Telangana: Students suffer food poisoning in Mahboobabad gurukul

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of food poisoning, at least 38 students fell ill on July 29 after consuming the food at a tribal welfare gurukul in Mahboobabad.

Four of the students were hospitalised at the government district hospital while others were being treated at the gurukul itself. Earlier, the pupils raised slogans over unhygienic food being served at the gurukul.

Following the incident, Mahboobabad collector K Shashanka conducted a meeting with the authorities of the gurukul. Based on the orders of Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod, Shashank appointed a commission to visit each of the 120 hostels in the Mahboobad district to ensure students are served hygienic food.

Of the 953 students in the Gurukul, several of them complained of earthworms and insects found in their food but the authorities did not pay heed to them, reported the Times of India.