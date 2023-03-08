Telangana: Support ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’, Congress to Muslims

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir appealed to the Muslim community to support the ongoing Hath Se Haath Jodo yatra while addressing the Muslim Intellectuals Meet in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The former Telangana leader of the Opposition urged the gathering to trust the party which is on a mission to expose the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led state government.

“Throughout the last eight-and-a-half years, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been cheating the minorities. He promised to increase the Muslim reservation in jobs and education from the existing 4% to 12%. But no efforts are being made to enact it. KCR has been cheating the Muslim community by wearing the fake mask of secularism,” Shabbir alleged.

Shabbir also said that Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, and other senior leaders will soon address the people of Karimnagar.

“Congress has always supported and empowered the Muslim community, I urge you to lend your support to the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra,” Shabbir said.

The Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra entered its 20th day with Congress leader Revanth Reddy leading it.