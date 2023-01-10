Telangana: Survey ordered to identify govt land encroachers in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Sangareddy officials, following a complaint by village sarpanch, M Vasu, have taken action to protect government land worth crores of rupees at Annaram village in Gummadidala Mandal.

The sarpanch has alleged that politicians and industrialists were illegally occupying 273 acres of government land in survey number 261.

He had also previously complained to the Lokayukta and said that he has received threats over the issue.

Finance minister, T Harish Rao ordered a survey of the disputed land in response to the complaint and decided to grant land patta (land deed by the state government) to eligible farmers.

Additionally, the district collector P Veera Reddy spoke to the villagers on Monday and explained to them that 273 acres of government land in survey number 261 includes 117 acres allocated to poor farmers from SC, ST, and BC communities, 15 acres to Indiramma Colony, 10 acres to Cheruvu Shikham, and 75 acres to ex-servicemen.

The remaining 44 acres of land are meant to be left vacant, according to revenue records.

“Some claim that industrialists have encroached on the government land, others allege that it was purchased from ex-soldiers. The government has already issued land certificates to 108 farmers, but only 94 have been confirmed to be in possession of the land,” said the collector.

Veera Reddy declared that a land survey on the 273 acres of government land will be taken up over the next two days to find out if the land has been illegally occupied or if they bear invalid titles.

To resolve the issue, temporary Mee-Seva centres will be set up in the Tehsildar’s office, where farmers can apply for their patta on the Dharani portal.

Veera Reddy finally urged the farmers to cooperate with the revenue staff in order to complete the survey and receive their documents on either January 11 or 12.