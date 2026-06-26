Telangana targets jobs-led industrial growth: Dy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, June 26, said industrial growth should be measured not merely by investment figures but by its ability to generate employment and improve people’s livelihoods.

Speaking after inaugurating the Industrial Innovation & Technology Expo 2026 at HITEX in Hyderabad, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state’s industrial policy aims to ensure that economic growth translates into opportunities for people across all sections of society.

“Investments are important, but people’s livelihoods matter more,” he said, adding that the government’s vision is to make Ease of Doing Business beneficial not only for large corporations but also for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs and rural enterprises.

Bhatti announced that he would dedicate every Friday to interacting with MSME associations and representatives from the industrial sector to discuss their concerns, suggestions and policy requirements.

He praised the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for acting as a vital bridge between the government and industry and described the Industrial Innovation & Technology Expo as a platform for sharing ideas, technologies and business opportunities.

According to him, the event offers small businesses an opportunity to connect with new customers, enables manufacturers to access advanced technologies and provides startups with a chance to meet potential buyers and investors.

Hyderabad has earned international recognition: Bhatti

Highlighting Telangana’s industrial journey since state formation, Bhatti said Hyderabad has earned international recognition in information technology, pharmaceuticals and life sciences. However, he stressed that the state’s future growth should not remain limited to the services sector.

He underlined the importance of increasing the contribution of manufacturing and MSMEs to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, noting that industrial growth plays a critical role in employment generation and strengthening rural economies.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the expo’s focus on emerging sectors such as electric mobility, renewable energy, robotics, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing technologies.

Referring to Telangana’s electric vehicle policy, Bhatti said the government has provided a 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees for all categories of electric vehicles. He said the state’s objective extends beyond promoting EV adoption and includes building a complete EV manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain within Telangana.

He announced that the government has set an ambitious target of generating 34 GW of solar power by 2035 as part of its renewable energy strategy.

Bhatti said Telangana has managed to provide uninterrupted and quality electricity despite a sharp rise in peak power demand from 15,000 MW to 18,500 MW over the last two-and-a-half years.

He also noted that while pumped storage projects are gaining global attention today, Telangana had experimented with the technology decades ago at the Nagarjuna Sagar project during the 1970s.

Reaffirming the government’s long-term economic vision, the Deputy Chief Minister said Telangana aims to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047 and that investments through public funding and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models would play a key role in achieving the target.

Bhatti invites industrialists

Inviting industrialists to invest in the state, he said transformational projects such as the Future City initiative, Musi River rejuvenation and the Regional Ring Road would significantly reshape Telangana’s economic landscape.

Bhatti urged industrialists, startups and students to make the most of the opportunities available at the Industrial Innovation & Technology Expo 2026 and contribute to Telangana’s growth story.