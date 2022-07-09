Telangana targets Rs 3,700 Cr credit flow to women SHGs in FY23

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th July 2022 9:10 pm IST
women self help groups (SHGs)
women self help groups (SHGs)- creative Common licenses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government aims to ensure Rs 3,700 crore credit flow to women self help groups (SHGs) through “Stree Nidhi” during the current financial year as against Rs 3,060 crore last fiscal, an official release said on Sunday.

Over the last eight years, Rs 14,756.85 crore to the SHGs for setting up businesses such as kirana shops, laundry, poultry farms and bakeries, it said.

During the last financial year, Rs 750 crore was allotted from SC Sub Plan, Rs 410 crore from ST Sub Plan and Rs 40.04 crore from Stree Nidhi Sub Plan, the release said.

As part of strengthening women SHGs across the state, the government distributed computers and printers to mandal and town members.

The Stree Nidhi initiative has received accolades across the nation, it added.

