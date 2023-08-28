Telangana TASK to conduct job fair at Nalgonda IT Hub on Sept 1

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) will be conducting a job fair at Nalgonda IT Hub on September 1 as it prepares to begin its functions.

The IT Hub, built at a cost of Rs 98 crore was under construction and the works for which have almost reached completion.

A total of 15 companies will be taking part in the fair to employ 500 people in phase one of the employment drive.

According to Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, the job fair will be held at Lakshmi Gardens in Nalgonda town under the aegis of TASK.

A poster for the same was unveiled recently at the district collectorate in the presence of the district collector, and municipal and TASK officials.

While the recruitment drive would start on September 1, the IT Hub would reportedly start functioning in the second week of September.

Construction work on the IT Hub was completed in a record time of a year, almost one year ahead of the schedule.