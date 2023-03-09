Telangana teachers’ constituency polls: Special leave for govt teachers on March 13

The poll will be held on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm in Hyderabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 9th March 2023 6:24 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has announced the biennial election poll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar – Ranga Reddy – Hyderabad teachers constituency to be held on March 13.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 8 more Independent nominations received for Teachers’ constituency

The poll will be held on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm in Hyderabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy.

Telangana Chief Electoral Office has ordered a special casual leave to the central and state government employees on the day of the poll, to enable them to exercise their right of franchise.

However, the employees of the private establishments were informed that there is no provision to declare a general holiday for the elections to State Legislative Councils under the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Hyderabad district election officer urged the private schools, colleges, universities, management, and authorities to grant necessary facilities to their employees who are registered voters in the constituencies to take part in the polls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 9th March 2023 6:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button