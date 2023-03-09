Telangana teachers’ constituency polls: Special leave for govt teachers on March 13

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has announced the biennial election poll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar – Ranga Reddy – Hyderabad teachers constituency to be held on March 13.

The poll will be held on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm in Hyderabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy.

Telangana Chief Electoral Office has ordered a special casual leave to the central and state government employees on the day of the poll, to enable them to exercise their right of franchise.

However, the employees of the private establishments were informed that there is no provision to declare a general holiday for the elections to State Legislative Councils under the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Hyderabad district election officer urged the private schools, colleges, universities, management, and authorities to grant necessary facilities to their employees who are registered voters in the constituencies to take part in the polls.