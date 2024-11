Hyderabad: The online applications for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (TG-TET-2024-II) are invited by the Department of School Education.

The online-only applications can be submitted through the department’s official website.

The application window will open on November 5 and will receive applications till November 20.

The computer-based tests will be conducted between January 1, 2025 and January 20 2025.