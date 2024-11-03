Integrated schools will reshape Telangana’s education: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Upcoming Young India Integrated Residential Schools will reshape Telangana’s education sector, said irrigation and civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, November 3.

Uttam Kumar Reddy’ spoke spoke about the schools after laying the foundation of one of the integrated residential schools at Gaddipalli, Huzurnagar constituency, Suryapet district. Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, were also present at the function.

Uttam Kumar Reddy described the initiative as a progressive step towards offering high-quality, English-medium education with state-of-the-art facilities for students from diverse social categories, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, and general sections.

The minister reiterated that the Congress-led state government pledges to establish integrated schools in each district. These schools, accommodating students from grades 4 to 12, will feature residential facilities for teachers, ensuring comprehensive support for students.

The Gaddipalli school, with a budget of Rs 200 crore, is the first of its kind and will serve as a model for future institutions across the state. Minister Uttam outlined the government’s student welfare measures, detailing recent increases in allowances that had allegedly remained unchanged under the previous BRS administration.

For students in welfare hostels, meal allowances have been raised from Rs 950 to Rs 1,330 per month for Grades 3 to 7, and from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,540 for Grades 8 to 10. Students from intermediate to postgraduate levels will now receive Rs 2,100 monthly, an increase from Rs 1,500, and cosmetic allowances for Grades 8 to 10 have been raised from Rs 55 to Rs 175, said minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The state irrigation minister also said that to support the farmers in the state, state government will provide a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy, in addition to the minimum support price by the union government.

The minister also said the state achieved a record paddy production of 150 lakh metric tonnes and that the state government has implemented extensive procurement measures to support the state’s paddy cultivators.

DyCM announce resumption of SLBC project

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, while speaking at the event, announced the resumption of the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel project, which had been allegedly stalled under the previous administration, with completion targeted within 20 months to address long-standing irrigation needs. Additionally, he confirmed that approvals for the Yadadri Power Plant have been accelerated, resuming work on a crucial energy project for Telangana.

Joining the irrigation minister and the deputy chief minister, the state roads & buildings and cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced the construction of a two-lane road to improve connectivity to the integrated residential school, which is being built in Gaddipalli.