Telangana: Teenager assaulted, tied to tree in Asifabad

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident in Marthadi village of Bejjur Mandal of Asifabad district, a 19-year-old was assaulted and tied to a tree by a group of local residents.

Abid, a resident of Marthadi, was allegedly seen with a minor girl from Easgaon village, both from different religious backgrounds. The incident escalated quickly as villagers detained Abid, accusing him of misconduct, and proceeded to beat him severely.

On information, local police arrived on the scene to rescue Abid. However, the mob turned on the police, damaging the government vehicle.

Following a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, Abid was taken into custody.

MBT praises police

Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan commended the police for protecting Abid’s life but raised serious concerns about the mob’s actions.

He described the incident as “mob-lynching style” vigilantism. He said that if Abid had committed any offense the locals should have contacted the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Surge in communal incidents in state: MBT

Khan further criticized the rise of such incidents in the state, suggesting that the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and recent political developments may have emboldened certain extremist elements to act outside legal boundaries.

Highlighting a series of recent communal incidents in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts, Khan questioned the silence of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, accusing the state government of appeasing certain groups.

He further called on leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to take a stance on these growing tensions.

He urged the government to prevent similar incidents and uphold law and order across the district.