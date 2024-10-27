MP cop transferred after intervening in assault on local hawkers

Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam police caught members of the Bajrang Dal led by Narendra alias Banti Sharma extorting money and physically assaulting hawkers under the guise of religious enforcement. This situation unfolded around Dhamnod village, where Sharma, accompanied by a group of youngsters, targeted local vendors, demanding money and threatening violence.

On information, in charge of the Dhamod police Pankaj Rajput intervened. He attempted to reason with Sharma emphasizing the detrimental impact such actions would have on the youth involved.

A video of the confrontation has surfaced on social media on Saturday, October 26 in which Rajput is heard saying, “You are spoiling the lives of these children. Let them study and write. By following you they will not be able to do anything.”

However, his attempts to dissuade Sharma and defend the local hawkers’ businesses were met with severe consequences. The very next day, Rajput was transferred from his position.

This incident is not isolated. It follows a pattern of police officials facing repercussions for their attempts to maintain order in the face of communal tensions. Earlier, just two months ago, SP Ratlam Rahul Lodha had been transferred when he had prevented riots planned during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.