MP: Ratlam SP transferred days after action against unruly mob

In a strategic move, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, has been transferred to Bhopal following recent actions he took against unruly mobs, which had heightened tensions in the city.

SP Lodha’s transfer occurred just days after he successfully prevented potential communal riots that were rumoured to be incited by allegations of Ganesh idol desecration during a procession.

The initial incident occurred on Saturday, September 7, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations when stones were reportedly thrown at a procession, leading to clashes between police and residents.

Reports indicate that members of a particular community were accused of stone-pelting, which promoted outrage from the Hindu community. The protests organised by far-right Hindu outfits claimed that the Ganesh idol was damaged by stone pelters and demanded police action against the alleged perpetrators.

The protesters later escalated their actions by blocking roads, raising communally charged slogans, and clashing with police. The situation worsened with vehicle damage, prompting the police to use tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

According to the reports, the Hindutva outfits submitted the memorandum to collector Rajesh Batham on Tuesday night, demanding an inquiry into the incident and allegedly criticizing the authorities for taking action against complainants instead of the alleged stone pelters.

Despite the tensions, Lodha’s actions were credited with de-escalating the situation and preventing further violence, which had been fueled by misinformation and communal sentiments.

In response to right-wing claims which posed potential communal clashes, SP Lodha released a video statement and stated, “No idol was damaged in any manner. There are photographs and videos. The police had visited the alleged incident site and checked. We trying to race if there has been stone-pelting and if someone has been injured due to it. If this is intentionally established, necessary actions will be taken”.

MP | Ratlam | Police |



IPS Officer Rahul Kumar Lodha who foiled a communal riot plot in Ratlam on Sep 7 and booked 13 right-wing groups leaders, transferred within two days.



In MP's Ratlam, R/W Groups on Sep 7 tried to create riot by spreading rumour of stone pelting on Ganesh…

Subsequently, the police booked 13 right-wing group leaders, identified as Kinnar, Ravi Verma, Mahendra Solanki, Jalaj Sankhla, Ravi Soni, Vijay Prajapati, Nitesh, Mukesh Banjara, Mathan Musle, Aman Jain, Jaideep Gurjar and Ajju Bardunde, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer in PHQ Bhopal told the Deccan Herald that SP Ratlam Rahul Kumar Lodha was transferred under pressure from right-wing activists (Hindu Group). Despite the immediate disruption of the Ganesha procession on Saturday night, SP Lodha had already been facing intense scrutiny from right-wing groups.

However, neutral enquiry into any alleged accusation, mishandling of law-and-order protocol, favouritism etc can effectively be exercised by transfer of subject person, he added.