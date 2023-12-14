Telangana: Tension in RIMS Adilabad as medicos allege violence by outsiders

Hyderabad: Tensions flared up in Adilabad on Wednesday night as students of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) alleged that outsiders entered the campus and physically attacked them.

The students alleged that the incident happened at midnight and several were injured in the altercation between the outsiders and the students. The CCTV footage of the incident emerged online.

During the attack, the assailants reportedly boasted about their connections with the director and claimed the director’s awareness of the development. According to a police complaint filed by the students, Kranthi Kumar, an Assistant Professor at RIMS is the mastermind behind the violence.

In one of the videos, a student was seen on the car’s bonnet while it was moving.

Five students were reportedly injured in the incident. RIMS students in large numbers sat on a protest in front of the campus protesting the incident. They also gave a call to boycott duties until the incident was investigated by authorities.

Sloganeering students went to the district collectorate in a rally and registered their protest.

They also demanded that RIMS director Jai Singh and Dr Kranthi Kumar be suspended from their roles.

Telangana: Tension in Adilabad as RIMS students allege violence pic.twitter.com/Cc8ke15OYf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 14, 2023

The police arrived at the campus in large numbers to make sure that the incident didn’t flare up. According to reports, two assailants who were responsible for the violence were taken into custody for investigation.

The Police said that the MBBS students sustained minor injuries when the unidentified persons attacked them. Another student Abhishek from MBBS final year was reportedly dragged till the main gate when he attempted to catch the assailants who were fleeing by a car after the assault.