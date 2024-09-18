Telangana: Tension in Narayanpet over erection of flags

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Narayanpet town in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Wednesday following a row between two communities over putting a flag.

The trouble started in the evening after some youth belonging to the Muslim community erected a flag at the old bus stand junction. Some people belonging to a different community removed the flag and threw it on the road.

An argument started over it and soon people belonging to both communities gathered in large numbers.

The police reached the place and resorted to a mild lathicharge. Reinforcements were rushed to the trouble spot.

Senior officials of the police department from Hyderabad are monitoring the situation.

Muslim groups in Telangana had postponed the rallies in view of Ganesh Nimarjan and scheduled it for Thursday.