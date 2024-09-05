Telangana: Tension remains in Asifabad’s Jainoor Mandal after mob attack

Hyderabad: The situation remained tense, but no fresh incidents of violence were reported in Jainoor mandal, Asifabad district, on Thursday, a day after a mob burned down shops belonging to Muslims.

Around 2,000 policemen have been deployed in the violence-affected areas under the supervision of senior police officials. The Rapid Action Force has also been deployed in the mandal.

On Wednesday, several people were injured during communal violence following the alleged sexual assault of a tribal woman by an auto-rickshaw driver, Maqdoom. The police arrested the driver and remanded him to judicial custody.

In response to the incident, tribal organizations called for a bandh on Wednesday. A mob attacked houses in a colony housing the Muslim community, setting properties on fire. A mosque was also ransacked by the Hindutva-backed mob.

The police registered cases regarding the violence and formed a special investigation team to probe the incidents.

On Thursday, BJP leaders were prevented from visiting Jainoor due to prohibitory orders. Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan, who attempted to visit the violence-affected areas, was stopped at the town’s border by the police.