Telangana: Tensions prevail between TRS, BJP in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in the Siddipet district after a clash between workers of the TRS and BJP MLA from Dubbaka M Raghunandan Rao on Friday.

According to media reports, a few TRS workers stopped Raghunandan from inaugurating the Thogutta vegetable market yard in Gudikandula village and raised slogans against the fuel price hike by the central government with placards in front of his car. They also demanded that the centre should procure paddy from the state.

This led to an altercation between BJP and TRS workers at the site. The police reached the spot and pacified both parties.

The BJP MLA along with party workers protested against the police’s failure to provide protection to the MLA during official programs for over four hours. The MLA also sought the appointment of the state DGP M Mahendar Reddy to explain the situation in the region.

State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay condemned the behaviour of the TRS and remarked that a few police personnel are behaving like the cadre of the ruling party.