Telangana: Tentative final exam timetable for classes I to IX released

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education of Telangana has issued a tentative schedule for classes I to IX final exams (Summative Assessment) on Friday.

The exams will be conducted between April 12 to 20 this year (unlike from April 10 every year), in view of the SSC Public Examinations which are scheduled to be held from April 3 to 13.

These exams will be held from 8 am to 10:30 am for classes I to V, from 8 am to 10:45 am for classes VI and VII, from 11:30 am to 2:15 pm for class VIII; from 8 am to 10:45 am and 11:30 am to 2:15 pm for class IX.

SA 2 Time Table 2022 for I to V Classes:

DateSubjects
12-04-2023First Language (Telugu/Urdu etc)
13-04-2023Third Language (English)
14-04-2023Mathematics
15-04-2023EVS
Classes1st Class to 5th Class
Exam timings8:00 am to 10:30 am

SA 2 Time Table 2023 for VI and VII Classes:

DateSubjects
12-04-2023First Language (Telugu/Urdu etc.)
13-04-2023Second   Language (Hindi/ Telugu etc.)
15-04-2023Third Language (English)
17-04-2023Social Studies
19-04-2023Mathematics
20-04-2023General Science
Classes6th Class and 7th Class
Exam Timings08:00 am to 10:45 am

SA 2 Time Table 2022 for VIII Classes

DateSubjects
12-04-2023Mathematics
13-04-2023Physical Science in the morning session (08:00 am to 10:45 am)
Biological Science in the evening session (11:30 am to 2:15 pm)
15-04-2023Social Studies
17-04-2023First Language (Telugu/ Urdu etc.)
19-04-2023Second Language (Hindi/ Telugu etc.)
20-04-2023Third Language (English)
Class8th Class only
Exam timings11:30 am to 2:15 pm

SA 2 Time Table 2022 for IX Class

DateSubject
12-04-2023Mathematics Paper-I and Paper-II
13-04-2023Physical Science and Biological Science
15-04-2023Social Studies Paper-I and Paper-II
17-04-2023First Language (Telugu/ Urdu etc.) Paper-1 and Paper-II
19-04-2023Third Language (English) Paper-I and Paper-II
20-04-2023Second Language (Hindi/Telugu etc.) (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM)
Class9th Class only
Exam timingsFor Paper I from 08:00 am to 10:45 am & For Paper II from 11:30 am to 2:15 pm

The department has further instructed schools to complete the evaluation of answer scripts after the completion of the exams and declare the results on April 21.

Schools have also been asked to hold a meeting with parents to discuss the progress of students on April 24.

The school education department has asked all the DEOs (District Educational Officers) in the state to take necessary action on the conduct during the SA-II.

