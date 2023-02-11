Telangana: Tentative final exam timetable for classes I to IX released

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education of Telangana has issued a tentative schedule for classes I to IX final exams (Summative Assessment) on Friday.

The exams will be conducted between April 12 to 20 this year (unlike from April 10 every year), in view of the SSC Public Examinations which are scheduled to be held from April 3 to 13.

These exams will be held from 8 am to 10:30 am for classes I to V, from 8 am to 10:45 am for classes VI and VII, from 11:30 am to 2:15 pm for class VIII; from 8 am to 10:45 am and 11:30 am to 2:15 pm for class IX.

SA 2 Time Table 2022 for I to V Classes:

Date Subjects 12-04-2023 First Language (Telugu/Urdu etc) 13-04-2023 Third Language (English) 14-04-2023 Mathematics 15-04-2023 EVS Classes 1st Class to 5th Class Exam timings 8:00 am to 10:30 am

SA 2 Time Table 2023 for VI and VII Classes:

Date Subjects 12-04-2023 First Language (Telugu/Urdu etc.) 13-04-2023 Second Language (Hindi/ Telugu etc.) 15-04-2023 Third Language (English) 17-04-2023 Social Studies 19-04-2023 Mathematics 20-04-2023 General Science Classes 6th Class and 7th Class Exam Timings 08:00 am to 10:45 am

SA 2 Time Table 2022 for VIII Classes

Date Subjects 12-04-2023 Mathematics 13-04-2023 Physical Science in the morning session (08:00 am to 10:45 am) Biological Science in the evening session (11:30 am to 2:15 pm) 15-04-2023 Social Studies 17-04-2023 First Language (Telugu/ Urdu etc.) 19-04-2023 Second Language (Hindi/ Telugu etc.) 20-04-2023 Third Language (English) Class 8th Class only Exam timings 11:30 am to 2:15 pm

SA 2 Time Table 2022 for IX Class

Date Subject 12-04-2023 Mathematics Paper-I and Paper-II 13-04-2023 Physical Science and Biological Science 15-04-2023 Social Studies Paper-I and Paper-II 17-04-2023 First Language (Telugu/ Urdu etc.) Paper-1 and Paper-II 19-04-2023 Third Language (English) Paper-I and Paper-II 20-04-2023 Second Language (Hindi/Telugu etc.) (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) Class 9th Class only Exam timings For Paper I from 08:00 am to 10:45 am & For Paper II from 11:30 am to 2:15 pm

The department has further instructed schools to complete the evaluation of answer scripts after the completion of the exams and declare the results on April 21.

Schools have also been asked to hold a meeting with parents to discuss the progress of students on April 24.

The school education department has asked all the DEOs (District Educational Officers) in the state to take necessary action on the conduct during the SA-II.