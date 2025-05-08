Telangana: TGBIE extends date for supplementary exam fee payment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the last date for supplementary exam fee payment.

The Intermediate Public Advanced supplementary examination (IPASE) is scheduled to begin from May 22. The last date for depositing the fee is May 8; those who are paying the late fee are supposed to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Telangana Intermediate results declared

The Telangana inter first and second year exam results 2025 were declared on April 22. To pass each subject, students must secure at least 35 percent marks. If they fail in any subject, they can appear for the supplementary exam.

Girls have demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys in the examinations. In the first year results, 73.83 percent of girl students passed the examination, while in the second year, 74.21 percent of the girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.83 percent in the first year and 57.31 per cent in the second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first-year students stood at 66.89 per cent. In the case of the second year, it is 71.37 per cent.

Exam statistics

This year, 9,96,971 students registered for the Telangana inter exams. Out of them, 4,88,448 are first-year students, whereas 5,08,253 are second-year students.

The examinations were conducted smoothly across 1,532 centres statewide from March 5 to March 25.