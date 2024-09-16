Telangana: TGDCA elections to be held on Sept 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has set September 29 as the election day for the Telangana Govt Doctors Central Association (TGDCA).

The notification for the elections will be released on Monday and the nominations will be accepted from September 16-19. Valid nominations will be displayed on September 20, candidates may withdraw nominations on September 21.

Also Read Telangana health min urges 2 pc CSR contribution for Sangareddy development

The polling will be held at the Old Students Guest House, Osmania Medical College from 9 am to 4 pm. The high court has appointed GM Mohiuddin and Nyayapathi Prasanth as Returning Officers to conduct the elections.

An official from the TGDCA on the condition of anonymity said, “This is Telangana Government Doctors Association registered in 2010 and in 2012 the Andhra Pradesh government recognised it. Elections were held regularly till July 2014.” The TGDCA is recognised as per the Government Order 411 which was issued on July 31 2012.

Following a dispute between two factions, the matter was subjudice in the city civil court and the association was being operated by various names so far. The High Court in it judgement has ordered the appointment of an advocate commission and conducted elections in 17 units in medical colleges in 10 old districts in April 2024.

Each unit has six members including president, secretary, treasurer and three general council members. There are about 89 members who must elect the state body now. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court will be overseeing the election process.

The officials further said, “Apart from TGDA all remaining associations are registered, However they remain unrecognised. Even after the formation of Telangana, the government issued a memo stating that the associations recognised in the united AP on the name of Telangana will continue to be recognised.”