Telangana health min urges 2 pc CSR contribution for Sangareddy development

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, September 13, urged corporates to allocate 2 percent of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund for the comprehensive development of the Sangareddy district.

Raja Narsimha urged representatives of various large medium and small companies to focus on the education, health, and social sectors of Sangareddy. In a review meeting held at the district collector, Kranti Vallur’s office, the minister emphasised completing projects under corporate social responsibility.

According to the data submitted by the health officials about various seasonal diseases recorded between January 1 to August 30, 2024, the state reported 6,242 dengue cases, 167 chikungunya cases, 197 malaria cases, and 2,99,708 viral fever cases.

To manage dengue risks, the health department has conducted multiple surveys at regular intervals, testing 1,06,356 samples with a positivity rate of 6 percent. Hyderabad, Suryapet, and Medchal-Malkajgiri were identified as the top high-risk districts for the disease.