Telangana health min urges 2 pc CSR contribution for Sangareddy development

According to the data submitted by the health officials about various seasonal diseases recorded between January 1 to August 30, 2024, the state recorded 6,242 Dengue cases

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 13th September 2024 4:47 pm IST
Damodar Raja Narasimha
Telangana Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, September 13, urged corporates to allocate 2 percent of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund for the comprehensive development of the Sangareddy district.

Raja Narsimha urged representatives of various large medium and small companies to focus on the education, health, and social sectors of Sangareddy. In a review meeting held at the district collector, Kranti Vallur’s office, the minister emphasised completing projects under corporate social responsibility.

According to the data submitted by the health officials about various seasonal diseases recorded between January 1 to August 30, 2024, the state reported 6,242 dengue cases, 167 chikungunya cases, 197 malaria cases, and 2,99,708 viral fever cases.

Also Read
Telangana: Health Minister monitors Dengue cases in the state

To manage dengue risks, the health department has conducted multiple surveys at regular intervals, testing 1,06,356 samples with a positivity rate of 6 percent. Hyderabad, Suryapet, and Medchal-Malkajgiri were identified as the top high-risk districts for the disease.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 13th September 2024 4:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button