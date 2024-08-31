Telangana: Health Minister monitors Dengue cases in the state

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarshimha on Saturday , August 31, monitored the state’s readiness to deal with the increasing risk of seasonal diseases. In a meeting conducted with top health officials, je reviewed the situation on Dengue, Chikungunya and Malaria with the monsoon season increasing vector borne diseases.

According to the data submitted by the health officials about various seasonal diseases recorded between January 1 to August 30, 2024, the state recorded 6,242 Dengue cases, 167 Chikungunya cases, 197 Malaria cases, and 2,99,708 viral fever cases.

To control the risks of dengue, the health department has conducted multiple surveys in frequent intervals to identify high-risk areas for dengue, with 1,06,356 samples tested and having a positivity rate of 6%. The top high risk districts for the disease remained Hyderabad, followed by Suryapet, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

According to the health department, vector control efforts such as anti-mosquito measures such as fogging, spraying activities, and anti-larval operations are being conducted regularly. Regular visits to hostels and schools are conducted, with monitoring of identified high-risk dengue area in the state. The health department said, upon confirmation of a dengue positive case, the Rapid response team have been conducting fogging, spraying, and other anti-larval activities and source reduction procedures in 50 neighboring houses, door to door screening for symptomatic and collecting blood samples and organizing medical camps during the rainy season.