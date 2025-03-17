Telangana: TGERC to hold public hearing on March 19

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Council (TGERC) has announced that it will conduct a public hearing on March 19 over revised revenue requirement, retail supply tariffs, and cross-subsidy surcharge proposals for the financial year 2025-26 submitted by the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TG-NPDCL).

The hearing will be held at the Hanamkonda Collectorate at 10:30 am. Chairman of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC), Dr Devaraju Nagarjun will preside over the hearing.

The TG-NPDCL management has invited electricity consumers from all 17 districts under its jurisdiction to participate in this public hearing and express their views and suggestions.