Telangana: TGPSC Group 1 results to be out in February

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) announced that evaluation of the Group 1 mains exam is complete and the results will be declared in February. The Commission has roped in the services of senior professors who evaluated the answer scripts.

As per the evaluation process, each answer script is evaluated by two professors. However, if there is a 15 per cent difference in the marks allotted, the answer script is referred to the third professor. Out of the 31,383 candidates, 21,151 i.e. 67.3 per cent appeared for the TGPSC Group I Main examinations conducted from October 21- 27 last year.

The TGPSC Group I Main exams process will be released in the general ranking list in February. The commission is likely to announce results followed by TGPSC Group 2 and Group 3 respectively.

TGPSC exam fiasco

In December 2024, TGPSC Group 1 aspirants protested across Telangana demanding exams be postponed. However, the Supreme Court struck down the appeal, saying it could not annul the Group 1 notification, affecting approximately 30,000 candidates. The court dismissed a petition seeking the cancellation of the notification and the postponement of the mains examination.

Previously, the TGPSC Group 1 exams were cancelled twice; once due to paper leaks and again because of administrative issues. After coming to power, the Congress government set aside the old notification and issued a new one which was challenged as illegal by a group of seven individuals, including Gangula Damodar Reddy.

They approached the Telangana High Court but faced disappointment there. Subsequently, they appealed against the High Court’s ruling in the Supreme Court.

On December 6, a two-judge bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra heard their petition. Initially, the petitioners’ lawyer Guru Krishnakumar argued that the new government intentionally sidelined the notification issued by the previous administration.

He pointed out that there were 14 incorrect questions in the prelims conducted under the new notification and highlighted changes in the exam schedule.

He claimed that even the report from a committee appointed by TGPSC Group 1 regarding errors in questions was flawed.