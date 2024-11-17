Telangana: TGPSC Group 3 aspirants miss exam due to confusion over center

Hyderabad: Four Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 3 exam candidates in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday, November 17, were denied entry at the exam center after arriving late.

The four candidates reportedly got confused due to similar names of the exam centers and reached Kothagudem instead of Palvancha. When they arrived at the center in Kothagudem, they were unable to find their roll numbers.

Upon realising that they were at the wrong exam center, the four candidates rushed to Palvancha where the authorities denied entry as it was past 9 am.

The students tried to explain to the authorities that they were late because of the confusion due to similar names of the institution . However, all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

While they were supposed to report at KLR degree College in Palvancha, the aspirants reached KLR institutions in Kothagudem.

Later, while addressing the media, the aspirants displayed their hall tickets stating that the wrong exam centers were printed, and pleaded that they be allowed to appear for the Group 3 exam.

One of the aspirants Saramma, from Ilandu said, “According to my hall ticket, I was allotted KLR Degree college which is located in Palvancha. I reached the center half an hour before the exam. However, upon checking my hall ticket, the official said that I had come to the wrong place in Kothagudem.”

TGPSC group 3 aspirants in #Telangana were denied entry to exam centers for being late.



The aspirants were confused due to similar names of the colleges. While accepting their mistake.



They blamed authorities for not mentioning the exam center location clearly pic.twitter.com/8xWuXL4NSt — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 17, 2024

The aspirant further said that she took an auto from Kothagudem to old Palvancha where she searched for the college and eventually had to come to new Palvancha. While she finally made it to the exam center, the aspirant was denied entry for being late.

While admitting her mistake in identifying the exam center, she blamed the examination authorities for not mentioning the exam center location properly.