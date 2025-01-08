Telangana: TGPSC Group III prelims answer keys published

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), on Wednesday, January 8, published the preliminary exam’s answer keys on their website. The keys will be available for the candidates to make objections to the answer keys till Sunday.

The preliminary keys and the master question papers for the exams that were held as three sessions on November 17 (paper 1 and paper 2) and November 18 (paper 3) are available on the TGPSC Website.

The students can log in using their credentials and download the keys. In case of any contention with the answer keys provided, they can submit objections on the preliminary keys, which will be accepted through the link provided on the TGPSC website, till January 12, 5 pm.

Important points for submitting objections

The TGPSC directed the candidates to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided for writing the objections is solely compatible with English.

The candidates must upload online copies of the proofs that substantiate their claims and should specify the source, including author name, edition, page number, publisher’s name, website or URL.

The TGPSC stressed that the objections submitted through e-mails and personal representations or in any other form will strictly not be considered as proofs. Any objections received after the last day and time will also not be considered, TGPSC added in their statement.