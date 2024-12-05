Telangana: TGPWU seeks action against illegal operations by cab aggregators

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has sought action against illegal operations by cab aggregators in the state.

The TGPWU on Thursday, December 5, submitted a representation to the Telangana transport commissioner K Durender Mohan urging him to address the issues, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido allowing private vehicles (white number plates) to operate as bike taxis, violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989. Despite similar bans in other states, such operations continue unabated in Telangana, undermining law-abiding drivers and passenger safety.

The TGPWU claimed that drivers of bike taxis are being unfairly penalized for the illegal operations of the platforms they work for. TGPWU demands direct action against companies promoting these violations rather than burdening the drivers.

The union further claimed that operations by aggregators are impacting the licensed auto drivers in Hyderabad and Telangana. The representation further highlighted that carpooling services in Hyderabad were operating without proper regulation and licenses.

Vehicles registered in neighbouring states are operating without valid permits in Telangana, attached to aggregator platforms, and evading taxes. The TGPWU urged the Telangana transport commissioner to implement kilometre-based, uniform fares for city taxis and app-based aggregators, similar to Karnataka’s successful model. This will ensure fairness, transparency, and stable incomes for drivers.

The union has also urged the Tel;angana government to organise Badge License Renewal Camps to simplify the renewal process at standard government rates, benefiting thousands of drivers.