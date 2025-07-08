Telangana: TGRERA imposes Rs 2L fine on JB Infra for advertisement

Vijay's JB Infra has alsp been ordered not to book or sell plots until the plot is registered with RERA.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Vijay’s JB Infra Group for advertising and marketing its Terra Green Hills project at Tupranpet without mandatory registration under RERA.

RERA took up the case suo motu and directed the firm not to advertise any further. Vijay’s JB Infra has also been ordered not to book or sell plots until the plot is registered with RERA. A showcause notice was sent to the firm in December 2024 and January 2025, but the promoter did not appear before the authority.

Later, a reply was submitted stating that the layout was approved previously by the planning authority and that it was being developed on an as-is-where-is basis with no new plots added or major changes made. The promoter argued that because it was an old layout, the project was not required to be registered under RERA.

The authority found that the brochures misleadingly claimed that the project was registered with RERA. Additionally, the promoter had plans to build amenities like a clubhouse and swimming pool and was actively marketing the plots, which brought the project under RERA’s purview.

