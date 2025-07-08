Union minister promises 2 Navodaya schools, Sainik School for Telangana

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay has announced that efforts were on to establish Jawahar Navodaya schools in Rajanna Sircilla district and Husnabad, and a Sainik School in Rajanna-Sircilla district in the next academic year.

He promised to distribute 20,000 bicycles to the children studying in Class X in government schools falling under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment which he represents as the member of parliament.

Addressing a party programme in Jagtial on Monday, July 7, he also announced that 80,000 “kit bags” will be distributed to all the primary school children studying in government schools in his constituency.

In addition to these, he also stated that the Centre has been providing scholarships for the students studying medicine and engineering through PM Sri Kranthi scheme, and also claimed that post graduate students studying abroad were also being given scholarships.