‘Expect attack in 2 hrs’: Bandi Sanjay warns BRS of targeting media outlets

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership that if its cadres attack media outlets in Hyderabad, a similar incident can be expected at Telangana Bhavan within two hours.

“I dare the BRS leadership to send it’s workers to attack any media outlet in Hyderabad, and see how the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers will answer them,” he said while addressing the press on Monday, July 7.

Bandi’s statement comes days after BRS workers vandalised the office of Mahaa TV news outlet in Hyderabad, alleging that the channel was spreading false narratives against its chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other family members with regards to the ongoing phone tapping case.