Telangana: TGSRTC introduces ‘Travel As You Like’ service

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Friday, August 15 launched Travel As You Like (TAYL) tickets.

The offer by the TGSRTC will last till August 31.

The TAYL RTC tickets enable passengers to avail uninterrupted travel in all deluxe buses of the TGSRTC, including City Ordinary and Metro Express buses, for 24 hours from the time of purchase.

In a press release, the TGSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone executive director said, “The special tariff reduction is part of the corporation’s efforts to make the services more accessible.”

The existing fare for adults is Rs 150 which is reduced to Rs 130 after discount. The fare for women and senior citizens is Rs 120 which is reduced to Rs 110 after discount and for children the fare will be reduced from Rs 100 to 90.

The TGSRTC is also set to introduce WhatsApp ticketing and digital bus passes, offering passengers a faster and more convenient way to travel. Under the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS), commuters will soon be able to book tickets by simply entering journey details through WhatsApp and receiving e-tickets instantly.

Digital bus passes will also be issued via the TGSRTC mobile app and verified using handheld ticketing machines by conductors.