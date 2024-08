Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporations’ (TGSRTC) intercity ‘Lahari’ bus, travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad, lost control and was overturned in Addanki mandal in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, during the early hours of Friday, August 16.

The TGSRTC bus was carrying 26 passengers from the temple town to Hyderabad. 10 passengers were reportedly injured and were shifted to the Ongole government hospital.