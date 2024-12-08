Telangana Thalli statue inauguration: Ponnam invites Guv, KCR, Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended invitations on Saturday to several prominent leaders for the unveiling of the ‘Telangana Thalli’ (Mother) statue.

The event is scheduled for 6:05 pm on Sunday, December 9 at the Secretariat and around 100,000 women members from self-help groups are expected to attend.

Ponnam, who also serves as the in-charge minister for Hyderabad, met with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan and Union minister G Kishan Reddy at the Dilkusha government guesthouse to convey the invitations.

He later visited former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli to invite him, accompanied by Congress government advisor Harkara Venugopal.

During this visit, Ponnam was welcomed by BRS leaders, including former MP J Santosh Kumar and former MLA Jeevan Reddy.

KCR hosted a lunch for Ponnam, where they reportedly reminisced about their experiences during the Telangana statehood agitation.

Ponnam also indicated plans to invite the Owaisi brothers to the event.

The statue itself, designed by a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, symbolizes Telangana’s cultural heritage and features an average Telangana woman holding agricultural symbols.