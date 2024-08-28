Telangana Thalli statue to be placed in secretariat on Dec 9, says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 28 said the Telangana Thali statue will be placed in the secretariat on December 9.

Participating in the bhumi pujan for the statue, Reddy said that December is a day of celebrations for the people of Telangana.

Taking a dig at the former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Reddy said, “They spent approximately Rs 22.5 lakh crore in 10 years, however, couldn’t allocate even Rs 1 crore for the Telangana Thalli statue. KCR thought Telangana was him and he was Telangana.”

He further criticized KCR for constructing the Pragathi Bhavan and distancing himself from the public. “A secretariat is established to make decisions which could help the state progress, for its people to prosper and for ministers to be accessible to the public. None of the ministers from the previous government were available for the public as people were prohibited from entering the building,” the chief minister remarked.

He further said that the Rajiv Gandhi statue would be established in front of the secretariat. While not mentioning anyone by name, Revanth subtly criticized BRS working president KT Rama Rao, stating, “Since there is a Martyrs Memorial for those who laid their lives for Telangana, it is only fitting to have a statue of Rajiv Gandhi as well. I know some people wanted to use the space for other purposes and are creating a controversy.”