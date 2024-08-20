Revanth inspects site for Telangana Talli installation at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the State Secretariat premises to install the Telangana Talli statue. The chief minister already announced that the Telangana Talli statue will be installed in the Secretariat premises on December 9.

The chief minister made it clear several times that the Secretariat, which is the epicentre of the state administration, is the suitable place for the installation of the Telangana Talli statue with pride and utmost respect, a press release said.

Also Read Rajiv Gandhi statue will be installed in front of Secretariat: Telangana CM

The chief minister reiterated the installation of the Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat while participating in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, August 20.

During the inspection, he discussed with the officials the suitable location to install the statue, the requirement of space and design plans.

The chief minister suggested that the Telangana Talli statue should reflect the Telangana culture and ordered the officials to prepare detailed plans for the installation of the statue.