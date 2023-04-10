Telangana: The hunt for BJP leaders’ mobile phones and data

Hyderabad: The SSC exam paper leaks have taken an ugly political turn with political party leaders being accused as the primary culprits. BJP Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar and state head Bandi Sanjay has been named as the main accused behind the leak of a Hindi SSC paper, and the Telangana Police had asked him to produce his mobile phone as part of the investigation.

This demand for phones has been extended to other BJP leaders like Etala Rajender who has also been served with notices to produce his mobile phone. Bandi Sanjay has refused to share his mobile phone to the police and other leaders of BJP are expected to do the same. A day earlier, he wrote to the police stating that he lost his mobile. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have made this act of Bandi Sanjay not sharing his mobile phone political and have termed his refusal as a crime in itself.

In their defence≤ they are citing how BRS leader Kavita was equally demanded by the Enforcement Directorate to produce her mobiles as part of the Delhi Liquor Scam investigation.

In the age of spyware, where most politicians and human rights activists are already being spied on by the intelligence agencies, the demand for mobile phones for investigations is taking it to the next level. All the national agencies like ED, IT, CBI and police departments have been conducting data raids on media houses and human rights activists to clone their mobile phones. There has been long opposition to this practice of weaponizing state institutions for political purposes.

The danger of data raids

The dangers of these data raids can be witnessed in our political system with no space for opposition. Beyond the information threats these agencies can use to blackmail critical thinkers in our society, seizure of mobile phones creates new challenges. Any electronic device that is being seized at the time of seizure requires to be cloned and only a copy of this device needs to be ideally taken as per the Evidence Act.

Instead our policing agencies seize the entire device and don’t even provide a copy of the seized device. This is important with the ability of these agencies to plant evidence against people and use this planted evidence to arrest them.

Beyond the issue of planting evidence, Indian agencies have had a long history of leaking this information to friendly media organisations. Whatsapp chats have been shared and televised with flashing slogans in case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, Aryan Khan’s arrest and not to forget the arrest of Arnab Goswami and his Whatsapp chats. Beyond the arrests and detention of famous personalities, the whatsapp chats of victims of crime can be weaponized by opposing counsel as was seen in the tarun tejpal’s trial in Goa court.

The fundamental right to privacy grants individuals the right to keep his information private and not be subjected to undue surveillance by various arms of the nation-state. A mobile phone in the digital age represents all the private information of an individual and can’t be demanded to be produced for every basic crime he is being accused of. Under Article 20(3) of the constitution, every accused has a right against self-incrimination, where he can’t be compelled to be a witness against himself. This protection offers individuals the right to not give evidence against himself.

There is at-least one on-going case in the Supreme Court where few academics have petitioned for creation of rules for device seizures. In Rama Ramaswamy & Others Vs Union of India Supreme Court has issued notice to determine the contours of device seizures and what are the limitations of this practice in case of academics, who have been subjected to this treatment by the Government.

I cannot recommend you to be sympathetic to the BJP or its leaders with the ongoing political oppression across the country. But it is important to understand the evolution of policing practices and lack of checks and balances, that even fail for the most powerful in our society. These new policing practices and statecraft are going to harm individuals with legal precedents that can’t be undone.

The ruling BRS in Telangana has made it clear enough they are retaliating against BJPs actions against BRS leaders, making this a tit for tat response. Investigations of corruption and scams in India have always been political with retribution towards political leaders instead of actually addressing the issue at hand. Even in this case, neither political parties are interested in advancing the wheels of justice, but are finding excuses to retaliate.

The common people in India are used to this game of politicians targeting each other and the media continues to fuel this hype. It is not just opposition leaders who are now afraid of using their mobile phones, but normal people do not want to share any critical news about the government as they are worried about punitive actions by the police. It is in no one’s benefit to go down a path of a surveillance heavy police state that harms people for standing up for what they believe in.

Srinivas Kodali is a researcher with interests in cities, data and the internet.

This article is shared under Creative Commons Attribution – No Derivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-ND 4.0)