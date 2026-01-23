Telangana: Three devotees saved from drowning at Medaram

Meanwhile, three people were reportedly injured after an electric hoarding collapsed at the Jampannavagu-Gaddela road in Medaram on the same day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd January 2026 10:22 pm IST
SDRF saves three from drowning at Medaram in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three devotees, including two minors, were saved from drowning by the SDRF during the Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara on Friday, January 23.

According to the state’s Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department, the three had been taking a holy dip at Jampanna Vagu when the incident happened.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed in and rescued the 36-year-old man and the two minors aged 13 and 14.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Commandant K Subrahmanyam lauded the SDRF team’s effort and reaffirmed that rescue teams are on high alert to ensure devotee safety during Medaram Jathara.

Three injured in hoarding collapse

Meanwhile, three people were reportedly injured after an electric hoarding collapsed at the Jampannavagu-Gaddela road in Medaram on the same day.

According to reports, one of the people, identified as E Narsaiah, suffered serious injuries after he was trapped under the hoarding.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd January 2026 10:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button