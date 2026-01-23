Special trains, buses introduced for Telangana’s Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: To manage the rush of pilgrims at the Medaram Jatara taking place at Mulugu in Telangana between January 28 and 31, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and the South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating additional buses and special services trains.

TGSRTC is set to deploy 4,000 buses from all districts, including Hyderabad, while the SCR has announced 28 Jansadharan (unreserved) special trains.

Medaram Jatara is India’s largest tribal festival, where devotees from various states of south and central India come to offer prayers.

Special buses

The special buses will run from January 25 to February 1. According to the state’s Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department, a temporary bus station spread over 50 acre, accommodating 50 queues, has been set up at Medaram.

Additionally, a parking space of 25.76 acre has been arranged to accommodate 1,000 buses. Over 10,000 staff have been deployed round the clock, and 76 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, a command control centre, patrol jeeps and motorcycles have been arranged for effective traffic management.

With the help of the Mahalakshmi Free Bus Travel Scheme, nearly 20 lakh women pilgrims are expected to travel at no cost in RTC buses, a release stated.

The queue stands for bus passengers at Medaram (Image: IPR Department on X)

Parking space for buses at Medaram (Image: IPR Department on X)

Unreserved trains

The SCR will also operate 28 unreserved trains with second general coaches between 28 January and February 1.

Train number 07495/07496 going between Secunderabad and Manchiryal will stop at Moula Ali, Charlapalli, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Wangapalli, Aler, Pembarti, Jangaon, Raghunathpalli, Ghanpur, Pindial, Kazipet Jn, Warangal, Hasanparti Road, Uppal, Jammikunta, Bisugirsharif, Potkapalli, Odela, Kolnur, Peddapalli, Raghavapuram, Ramagundam and Peddampet stations in both directions.

Train number 07497/07498 going between Secunderabad and Sirpur Kaghaznagar will stop at Moula Ali, Charlapalli, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Wangapalli, Aler, Pembarti, Jangaon, Raghunathpalli, Ghanpur, Pindial, Kazipet Jn, Warangal (Reversal-1), Hasanparti Road, Uppal, Jammikunta, Bisugirsharif, Potkapalli, Odela (D), Kolnur, Peddapalli, Raghavapuram, Ramagundam, Peddampet, Manchiryal, Ravindrakhani, Bellampallli, Rechni Road and Asifabad Road stations in both directions.

Train number 07499/07500 going between Nizamabad and Warangal will stop at Kamareddi, Akanapet, Mirzapalli, Wadiaram, Manoharabad, Medchal, Bolarum, Moula Ali G Cabin, Charlapalli, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Wangapalli, Aler, Jangaon, Raghunathpalli, Ghanpur, Pindial and Kazipet stations in both directions.

Train number 07504/07503 going between Kazipet and Khammam will stop at Warangal, Chintalpalli, Nekkonda, Kesamudram, Mahbubabad, Gundratimadugu, Garla, Dornakal, Papatapalli and Mallemadugu Stations in both directions.

Train number 07501/07502 going between Adilabad – Kazipet will stop at Ambari, Kinwat, Dhanora Deccan, Sahasrakund, Himayatnagar, Hadgaon Road, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Umri, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Armur, Mortad, Metpalli, Koratla, Lingampet Jagityal, Gangadhara, Karimnagar, Sultanabad, Peddapalli, Kolnur, Jammikunta, Uppal and Hasanparti Road Stations in both directions.

Drinking water and sanitation arrangements

To provide hygienic and safe drinking water to lakhs of devotees at Medaram Jatara, the Telangana government has set up 5,500 temporary water taps, including 517 battery taps, 47 cisterns (water storage tanks), 312 cistern taps and 10 chali vendras (free drinking-water distribution centres).

Additionally, 5,700 temporary toilets have been set up in 285 toilet blocks and 100 tractors have been deployed for waste removal, along with 150 water tankers for dust suppression.

Forty swachh autos, 16 bulldozers, 18 sweeping machines and 12 JCBs have also been deployed as support equipment.

Drinking water arrangements (Image: IPR Department on X)