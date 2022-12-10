Telangana: Three die in Nizamabad road accident

A car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th December 2022 12:42 pm IST
Telangana: Three die in Nizamabad road accident
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in a road accident in the Nizamabad district of Telangana on Saturday.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Chepur village in Armoor Mandal when a truck rammed into a car.

Quoting eye-witnesses, police said, the car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to the spot death of three people.

Also Read
Telangana: School bus plunges into canal in Sangareddy; 6 injured

Police rushed to the spot and had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

The deceased were identified as Ashok, Mohan and Ramesh, all residents of Nandipet.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button