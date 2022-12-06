Telangana: School bus plunges into canal in Sangareddy; 6 injured

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a school bus fell into a canal at a turning at Bijapur in Vatapally Mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday morning, leaving at least 10 students injured.



The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn on the road resulting in the bus gliding into the canal.

Police and parents of the students who were informed by passersby rushed to the site of the accident and rescued the students. The students suffered fractures.

The driver reportedly fled the spot and the injured students were first admitted to Jogipet government hospital and then shifted to a government hospital in Sangareddy.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.