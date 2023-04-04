Telangana: Three held in SSC paper leak case in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Warangal police arrested three people including a minor boy for their alleged involvement in the sensational ‘SSC Hindi paper leak case’ reported on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are identified as 18-year-old Shiva Ganesh 28 year old B Prashanth and the minor boy, all from Hanmakonda Warangal.

A V Ranganath, Warangal Commissioner of Police told media persons the minor boy entered the examination centre at the Government High School in Uppal village Hanmakonda mandal after scaling the boundary wall. The minor boy went to the second floor and collected the question paper from his friend who was appearing for the exam.

“The minor boy wanted to help his friend with answers so he took the question paper and clicked a picture using his mobile phone. After coming out of the centre he shared via Whatsapp with his friend Ganesh who in turn posted in some groups seeking answers to the questions. He also forwarded it to Prashanth,” said Ranganath.

The photo of the question paper went viral after it was posted in different groups. On noticing it the education department officials investigated and after inquiry complained to Kamalapuri police station in Warangal.

A case is registered and investigation is underway.