Telangana: Class 10 boy killed after being made to sit on crane that fell

Hyderabad: Three people, including a class 10 student, died and another was injured after they fell into an agricultural well while it was being cleaned using a crane in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana on Saturday, March 14, police said.

The incident occurred in Korikishala village, when two brothers were removing silt from their agricultural well using a crane. A 60-year-old man also joined them later.

As the crane bucket used for removing the mud from the well was very heavy, the three people sat on the crane above the well to add weight so that it could pull up the silt more effectively. When they felt additional weight was required, they called a 15-year-old boy, who was passing by on the road.

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“The boy had just returned home after writing his 10th class examination today. They asked him to come and sit for some time to add weight, and the boy went and sat on the crane,” a police official said.

However, due to excessive load, the crane lost balance and collapsed into the well. All four persons fell into the well along with the crane, police said.

Two men aged 50 and 60 along with the 10th class student died in the incident, while another man was injured and is in a serious condition, police said.

The crane owner escaped unhurt, police said. Further investigation is on.