Mother kills daughters, drowns in well over family dispute in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman killed her two minor daughters by throwing them into a well before jumping in herself in Yelkicharla village of Bhootpur mandal, Mahabubnagar district, on Thursday, March 12.

The victims have been identified as Jangamma, 42, Jyothi, 15, and Sailaja, 13. According to the police, Jangamma had brought her two daughters and a son to the well in an agricultural field to commit the act.

However, the son managed to escape before his mother could throw him and alerted the villagers.

The bodies were removed from the well and sent for a postmortem examination. Police said the woman resorted to the extreme step due to a family feud. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

This is the third such incident in the state this month. On March 2, a woman ended her life after killing her two-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district due to suspected dowry harassment.

In another incident on March 6, an autorickshaw driver in Kamareddy district killed his three minor daughters by drowning them in a lake, as he was unable to raise them due to financial problems.

The accused, Ismail, had approached the police to lodge a missing persons complaint. During the investigation, the father gave inconsistent answers, leading the police to interrogate him, after which he confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from IANS.)