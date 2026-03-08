Telangana: Debt-ridden father drowns 3 daughters in Kamareddy

When the police verified the CCTV footage, they noticed that the accused took his daughters to a lake and threw them in it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2026 1:18 pm IST
Police officials addressing media after tragic incident involving drowning of three daughters.

Hyderabad: An auto driver in Telangana’s Kamareddy, who was debt-ridden, drowned his three daughters on Saturday, March 7, as he was unable to repay Rs 5 lakh.

The deceased daughters were identified as Sifat 8, Ayat 7, and Mariyam 5. In a press conference, the Kamareddy town police said, “Yesterday, at 3:30 pm, we received a complaint from a woman who said her daughters had missing since 10 AM.”

The superintendent of police ordered action in this case, and five police teams were formed to locate the missing girls. As part of the investigations people around the RB Nagar area were questioned and photos of the girls were also circulated in WhatsApp groups.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The accused identified as Ismail was arrested at 10:00 PM under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.

“When we interrogated the father, he gave inconsistent answers, saying he had tent them to a fast food center,” the police said in a press conference. The accused also inconsistent answers regarding the whereabouts of his daughters.

When the police verified the CCTV footage, they noticed that the accused took his daughters to a lake and threw them in it. The accused confessed to killing his daughters stating that he was unable to raise them. The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2026 1:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button