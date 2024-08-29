Telangana: Three killed as car collides with parked DCM while avoiding bike

Hyderabad: Three people were killed when a car rammed into a DCM vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a bike on NH 44 near Thatikonda village in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the car, bound for Tirupati, was passing through Thatikonda village in Bhutpur mandal, Mahbubnagar.

The driver of the car attempted to avoid hitting a bike, swerved the steering wheel, and collided with a DCM parked on the road. Due to the speed, the car went under the rear side of the DCM. Three people were trapped and died on the spot.

The police pulled the car out with the help of a crane. The bodies were shifted to the local government hospital.