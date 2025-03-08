Telangana: Three of a family die after car falls inside SRSP canal

Praveen, an employee of LIC, his son and daughter died in the accident, while his wife Krishnaveni was rescued by locals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 8th March 2025 11:33 pm IST
Three of a family die after their car falls inside SRSP canal in Warangal district on Saturday.

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, three members of a family died after the car they were travelling in went off the road and fell inside the Sri Ram Sagar Project canal in Warangal district on Saturday, March 8.

Praveen, a resident of Mecharajpalle village in Nellikudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, was going home from Hanamkonda on Saturday along with his family in their car. As they reached Theegarajupalle in Sangam mandal, Praveen, who was driving the car, developed pain in his chest.

As the pain increased, he decided to go back to Warangal town to get treated at a hospital, and while he was taking the U-turn, the car fell inside the SRSP canal.

The locals who witnessed the accident tried to rescue the family. Praveen’s two-year-old son Sri Vardhan and daughter Chaitra Sai died in the accident. The locals rescued his wife Krishnaveni while being washed away in the canal.

The bodies of Praveen and his daughter were found 200 metres away from the accident spot. To facilitate the rescue efforts, the flow of water in the SRSP canal was reduced.

The sight of Krishnaveni holding the body of her son and crying inconsolably left everyone grief-stricken there.

Praveen has been working as an LIC development officer in its Hanamkonda branch.

