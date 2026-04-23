Telangana: Three peddlers caught with 25.5 kg of ganja on Vikarabad train

Each of them was paid Rs 10,000 for transporting the ganja.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd April 2026 3:04 pm IST
Group of police officers and civilians with confiscated items in an office setting.

Hyderabad: Three individuals were allegedly caught supplying 25.5 kg of ganja on the Palnadu Express train at Vikarabad on Tuesday, April 22. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 12.50 lakh.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, R Kishan, the ganja had been transported from Odisha to Guntur before being brought to Vikarabad by the accused Karri Ramanamma, Arli Lavamma, and Arli Govind.

Each of the persons transporting the ganja was paid Rs 10,000 for their service, he said. A case has been registered under NDPS Act and efforts are on to nab the supplier and others involved in the case.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd April 2026 3:04 pm IST

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